S.D. Senate wants governor’s ‘riot-boosting’ to be called ‘incitement to riot’ instead

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would change the term ‘riot boosting’ to ‘incitement to riot’ won approval Monday from the South Dakota Senate.

HB 1199 now returns to the state House of Representatives for possible agreement.

The measures clarifies the intent of another bill, HB 1117, that Governor Kristi Noem proposed.

Lawmakers have given final approval to 1117 and the governor is waiting for 1199 so she can sign them together, according to Senator Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican.

The bills deal with what would and wouldn’t be allowed during protests, such as against the Keystone XL crude-oil pipeline that TC Energy wants to build from Alberta to Nebraska. More than 300 miles of the project would run through western South Dakota.

Riot-boosting isn’t defined in 1117 or current state law, according to Schoenbeck. The lawyer said the phrase ‘incitement to riot’ in 1199 is widely understood.

Senator Red Dawn Foster, a Pine Ridge Democrat, spoke against 1199. “It is a bit better, but it still has the same intent, with vague terms,” she said.

1199 began as a bill dealing with electricity providers. Schoenbeck substantially changed it in committee Thursday. Senators voted 26-7 for the new version Monday.

The Republican governor proposed 1117 after a federal judge last fall said parts of a new law on riots and several much-older ones would likely be unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, House members approved their version of SB 151 that defines critical infrastructure and establishes crimes involving it. The House vote was 64-3 Monday. The legislation now goes back to the Senate for possible agreement.