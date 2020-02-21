S.D. Senate votes to standardize processes for deciding county permits for rural projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate agreed Friday with Governor Kristi Noem and passed an amended version of her legislation that would streamline permits that county governments issue for projects such as livestock developments, wind farms and power plants.

The vote was 24-11 for standardizing the approval and appeal processes. Counties would still have control over setting zoning ordinances, but one of the governor’s changes would allow permits to be approved by a majority of the board members who were present.

SB 157 now goes to the state House of Representatives for further action.

The Republican governor’s bill drew support from only Republican senators Friday. A mix of six Republicans and the chamber’s five Democrats opposed its passage.

Two hours before the Senate’s debate, Noem — who grew up on a farm and had to leave college when her father died — told reporters at her weekly legislative-session news conference why she wants it.

“Well, our economy in South Dakota has been declining pretty consistently over the last decade to twelve years and not growing like we would like to see in order to create opportunities for our kids and grandkids to stay here and pursue the careers they would like to,” Noem said.

“So these conditional use permits that are utilized and given out when economic development projects go in place, oftentimes maybe family farmers bringing a project, it might be livestock owners who want to grow their operation, it could be ethanol plants, it could be power plants, wind projects, that allow a family to cash-flow their land so they can stay there — it’s any kind of project that might go forward that would require this type of permit.

“And by facilitating a fair process that’s timely, we’re making that it is easier for those to get handled and dealt with for those business folks that like to make decisions. And we can’t have just one part of our state, or one urban area of our state, being successful. In order for our state to really offer opportunities, we have to have every county and every area of our state being able to grow, add development where they choose to, to be able to decide what criteria those development projects have to fit, and make sure that we still continue to keep that business mindset while we go about our day to day lives creating opportunities for that next generation,” she said.

Here’s a summary of the proposed changes:

Tightens the definition of an aggrieved party.

Requires a majority of the commission members who are present for a decision on a permit. Counties currently can decide what their majorities should be.

Says a project that’s received a permit can’t sit dormant for more than one year.

Sets a 21-day period for filing an appeal to the county government.

Sets a 60-day period for the county board to decide the appeal.

Requires a two-thirds majority of the county board to reverse the decision.

Requires a county board to respond within 30 days to a petition filed in the local court.

Makes the person who files the challenge responsible for costs of transcribing the county’s decision record.

Gives the court 30 days to hold a hearing.

Allows the judge to award attorney fees and costs to the winning side.

Makes the permit valid for two years after any final appeal of the decision.

The Senate agreed to an amendment from Republican Art Rusch of Vermillion to remove the authority for a judge to award compensatory damages to the winning side in an appeal. Rusch is a retired circuit judge.

Senators strongly rejected an amendment attempted by Democrat Susan Wismer of Britton to require that decisions be made by a majority of members elect. She said she wanted to vote for the bill but said losing the amendment would be “a deal-breaker.”

Before the debate, Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert told reporters he disagreed with people who said “a vocal few” were holding up projects. “Those vocal few matter. They’re worried about their county,” Heinert said.

Democratic Senator Craig Kennedy of Yankton also spoke against the legislation to reporters. “Their definition of ‘aggrieved person’ is very, very narrow. And I’m wondering if that might not preclude people who have very valid concern from participating in the process,” Kennedy said.

Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids led the argument for the changes, saying they were another example of the governor’s declaration that South Dakota is “open for business.”

Langer told reporters, “So if a county has zoning ordinances they’re following right now, nothing will change with that. They can continue to work within the parameters of their local county commissions. We learned yesterday in testimony from Minnehaha County, for example, that this really, virtually, just mirrors what the process is in Minnehaha County.”

Noem testified at the Senate State Affairs Committee hearing Wednesday. Other supporters included lobbyists and leaders from groups representing county commissioners, pork producers, cattlemen, Farm Bureau, soybean producers, bankers, retailers, energy producers, corn growers, ethanol producers and others

Opponents were lobbyists for the Sierra Club, Dakota Rural Action, Yankton Sioux Tribe, stockgrowers and Izaak Walton League, and some individuals.

Here’s how senators voted Friday:

Yes — Gary Cammack, R-Union Center. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City. Bob Ewing, R-Spearfish. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark. Joshua Klumb, R-Mount Vernon. Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls. John Lake, R-Gettysburg. Kris Langer, R-Dell Rapids. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen. Jeff Partridge, R-Rapid City. Art Rusch, R-Vermillion. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown. Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland. V.J. Smith, R-Brookings. Deb Soholt, R-Sioux Falls. Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford. Margaret Sutton, R-Sioux Falls. Jim White, R-Huron. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City. Jordan Youngberg, R-Madison.

No — Rocky Blare, R-Ideal. Jim Bolin, R-Canton. Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge. Troy Heinert, D-Mission. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton. Jeff Monroe, R-Pierre. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls. Ernie Otten, R-Tea. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs. Susan Wismer, D-Britton.

This is a developing story.