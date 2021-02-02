S.D. Senate to reconsider Oceti Sakowin schools

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eighteen state senators agreed Tuesday to take another look at whether to let four indigenous-language community-based schools for Native Americans start up in South Dakota.

Senators defeated SB 68 on Monday 20-14. But 24 hours later, Senate Democrat leader Todd Heinert of Mission convinced four opponents to let him try a second time.

One who changed sides Tuesday was Senate Republican leader Gary Cammack of Union Center. Cammack called the question Monday, bringing the debate to an end without giving Heinert, the bill’s sponsor, the traditional courtesy of being allowed to make closing remarks.

“What happened yesterday is something that usually doesn’t happen in the Senate,” said Heinert, a Rosebud Sioux tribal member. He promised senators there would be amendments to “ease some concerns” that opponents expressed Monday.

The 17 pages of legislation call for up to four schools to contract with existing K-12 districts for five years and use the Oceti Sakowin essential understandings and standards that have been developed through the state Department of Education.

Senator Jean Hunhoff, a Yankton Republican, said Tuesday that more questions than answers surfaced Monday. But Senator Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, said Heinert had conversations with some opponents after the debate Monday.

The vote to reconsider was 18-16. Heinert then offered the amendments and deferred to Nesiba, who invoked rule 5-17, a procedural move that delayed further debate for two days.