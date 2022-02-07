PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One of the South Dakota Senate’s leading voices on legalizing marijuana had the acceptable answer Monday on how many cannabis plants a medical cardholder should be allowed to grow.

Senator Mike Rohl, R-Aberdeen, said a cardholder could have up to three flowering ones and three non-flowering.

The Senate agreed with his amendment, voting 29-6 to send SB 24 across to the House of Representatives for further action.

IM 26 called for at least three homegrown plants apiece if cardholders wanted to raise their own. South Dakota voters approved the 2020 ballot measure 70 t0 30%.

The House previously voted 41-29 to send the Senate HB 1004 that called for no homegrown. But a Senate committee rejected it 4-2.

Senators also passed one other cannabis-related bill Monday. They voted 35-0 for SB 190 that offers guidelines for locations in smaller municipalities that don’t have zoning ordinances.

“I think we should give them that protection,” Rohl said. The bill now crosses to the House.