S.D. Senate seeks to give governor ‘advice and consent’ on constitutional-office vacancies

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State senators want to have their say when the governor appoints replacements to vacant South Dakota constitutional offices.

They approved SB 112 Tuesday 32-2. It calls for the Senate to have the power to give advice and consent when the governor picks someone to serve as attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer or commissioner of school and public lands.

Republican Senator Art Rusch of Vermillion said the South Dakota Constitution is silent on filling vacancies in those offices.

“There’s nothing,” he said.

Rusch said governors have used a provision in Article IV that says, “Whenever a vacancy occurs in any office and no provision is made by the Constitution or laws for filling such vacancy, the Governor shall have the power to fill such vacancy by appointment.”

The lesser constitutional offices are important because they are elected, according to Rusch. “We provide advice and consent for all kinds of positions,” he said.

There is a provision for replacing the lieutenant governor: “Whenever there is a permanent vacancy in the office of the lieutenant governor, the Governor shall nominate a lieutenant governor who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of all the members of each house of the Legislature.”

The most recent time South Dakota didn’t have a lieutenant governor came after the death of Governor George S. Mickelson in the 1993 state-plane crash. The lieutenant governor, Walter Dale Miller, succeeded Mickelson as governor. Miller chose Steve Kirby as his lieutenant governor.

Rusch’s bill now goes to the House, where Republican Representative Drew Dennert of Aberdeen is lead sponsor. No one spoke against it in the Senate. Voting no were Republicans Maggie Sutton of Sioux Falls and John Wiik of Big Stone City.