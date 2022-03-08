PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State senators put their unanimous stamp Monday on $200 million for the South Dakota Housing Development Authority to use for construction of housing infrastructure.

The legislation calls for $100 million in a revolving loan fund and $50 million in grants. It also designates $50 million of federal COVID-19 aid to the authority for grants for infrastructure.

The House last week repeatedly fell one yes short of the two-thirds majority of 47 needed to pass various versions of somewhat similar language.

The Senate package, now in HB 1033, goes to the House for a decision whether to concur. If the House doesn’t agree with the Senate, the bill will go to a conference committee for negotiation.

Senator Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, offered the Senate language. It would allow municipalities with more than 50,000 population — in other words, Sioux Falls and Rapid City — access to 30% of the money, but they would be limited to either a loan or a grant. The rest of South Dakota’s 300-plus municipalities would have access to the other 70%.

The money could be used for:

Rights of way;

Water distribution systems;

Sanitary and storm sewers;

Streets, roads, and bridges;

Curbs, gutters, and sidewalks;

Lift stations;

Excavation and compaction;

Traffic signals;

Street lighting;

Purchase of land necessary to accommodate projects listed in this section; and

Any other infrastructure project determined by the South Dakota Housing

Development Authority to be consistent with the purposes of the proposed law.

