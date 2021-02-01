S.D. Senate rejects Oceti Sakowin schools

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State senators reversed course Monday and rejected a proposal that would have allowed up to four K-12 schools in predominately Native American communities that would be based on indigenous languages and would use Oceti Sakowin content standards already in place.

The vote was 14-20. A similar bill had sailed through the Senate a year ago on a 35-0 vote, then failed in the House Education Committee.

“It sounded like a drum going on,” Senator V.J. Smith, a Brookings Republican, said about the roll call last year. Smith said he saw faces in the gallery change as the result became clear. “To me it was the most emotional moment in this chamber.”

Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission optimistically said Monday was a good day because of what SB 68 would mean to American Indian students and families. He is a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. “Let’s finish it this year,” Heinert said.

After the loss, Heinert gave notice he wants to reconsider the bill at a later date.

One of the schools was to be in Todd County and another in Rapid City, according to Heinert. He said the other two locations hadn’t been identified yet. The schools were to be on five-year contracts with sponsoring school districts.

Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, said he wasn’t assured the schools are set up for success. He worried they would drain funds from the sponsoring districts. His mother, Republican Representative Lana Greenfield of Doland, is a retired teacher and chairs the House Education Committee.

“There are too many questions that remain that need to be ironed if this bill should pass into law,” Senator Greenfield said. “As of right now I will vote against the bill.”

Senator Jessica Castleberry, a Rapid City Republican, said the Native American community has been telling the Legislature for 40 years what they wanted. Senator Red Dawn Foster, a Pine Ridge Democrat, asked the economic costs of a 50% dropout rate. “Education is the foundation of self-sufficiency,” the Ogala Sioux Tribe member said.

Senator Art Rusch, a Vermillion Republican, said most of the school administrators in his legislative district contacted him to say they’re opposed to it. Rusch said he’d support it because it’s something different.

But Senator Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican, said the bill would take money away from some students. “In fact you’re leaving a lot of people behind,” Schoenbeck said, adding the proposal’s not good for “the bulk of the school districts.”

Republican Al Novstrup of Aberdeen said he too was skeptical of the funding. Novstrup said he would join those who switched sides this year to oppose it.