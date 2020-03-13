1  of  7
S.D. Senate rejects $10 million plan for county and township roads and crossings

Capitol News Bureau

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A House plan to distribute $10 million to South Dakota counties and townships for repairing roads, bridges and culverts died quickly Thursday in the Senate.

The vote was 31-3 to not concur and to not appoint a new conference committee on SB 144.

In the words of Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican: “Put it to bed.”

No other senator spoke.

The House earlier in the week approved the plan from Representative Caleb Finck, a Tripp Republican, after twice substantially changing the bill that Greenfield had introduced.

Greenfield originally wanted to block high school students from taking another dual-credit course from a state university if they had failed or dropped out of a previous dual-credit course.

