S.D. Senate: ‘Red-dotting’ law officer is a crime

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State senators said Tuesday that aiming a laser at a law enforcement officer should be a class-one misdemeanor crime in South Dakota.

SB 79 won approval 32-2. Republican Helene Duhamel of Rapid City is its prime sponsor. Her amended legislation now goes to the House for a committee hearing.

Democrat Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls said the bill lacked definitions of laser types. But Republican Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown said it’s dangerous when someone shines a red dot on a law enforcement officer, especially if the officer is armed.

Duhamel, a former broadcaster, works for the Pennington County Sheriff Office.

“I think this is too broad,” Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission said. He and Nesiba voted no. Democrat Red Dawn Foster of Pine Ridge changed to a yes from a no as the Senate secretary began to announce the roll-call result.

A class-one misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine up to $2,000.