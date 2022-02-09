PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Whether South Dakota gets public schools for indigenous students is now up to the state House of Representatives.

State senators voted 22-13 Wednesday to allow two of the culturally immersive schools within South Dakota’s current public school districts.

Each school would receive that district’s state aid for each student who enrolls.

“They just want a chance. Give them a chance,” Senator V.J. Smith, R-Brookings, said.

SB 139 now goes to the House, where the concept failed in the past.

To help it get there, the bill’s prime sponsor, Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission, downsized. Senators agreed Wednesday to cut the number of schools in half, from four to two.

Heinert, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, dressed in a vest with two tipis on the front and wore moccasins on his feet. He said the schools are necessary because tribal students generally don’t perform as well academically as non-Indian students in South Dakota

Senator Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, asked Heinert whether any South Dakota school districts already offer an indigenous-oriented curriculum. He answered yes — one — “but they are operating on a shoestring budget.”

Said Hunhoff, “They can already do that. That is their choice to do that.”

Next to speak was Senator Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She said life was different at the Capitol as an indigenous person and she didn’t feel at home. Growing up, she had attended an indigenous-oriented school that allowed her to blossom as a person.

“I don’t think anyone here knows what it’s like to be an indigenous person,” Foster said.

Senator Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, said her local school district has taken the first step to an indigenous school. “We add a grade every year, until we have an entire elementary school,” she said.

Heinert focused on the funding issue. “For many of you,” he told the other senators, “this is not going to affect your district.”

He added, “And if they work and it grows, isn’t that the purpose?”