S.D. Senate panel wants to let minors carry handguns with parents’ permission

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People younger than age 18 would be allowed to carry handguns in South Dakota if they can show written consent from a parent or guardian, under a change sought by a state lawmaker from Minnehaha County.

Senator Jim Stalzer, a Sioux Falls Republican, said federal law already allows it. South Dakota’s current law requires a minor with a handgun to be accompanied by a parent or guardian or to meet other conditions, such as farming, ranching, hunting, trapping, target shooting or in gun-safety instruction.

The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously endorsed SB 120. No one else testified for or against it. The bill now goes to the Senate for further action, possibly as early as Wednesday afternoon.

The legislation doesn’t change South Dakota’s general prohibition against people younger than 18 having handguns. It would remain a class-one misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine up to $2,000.