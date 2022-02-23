PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal that South Dakota municipal and school board elections be held the same day as either the June primary or November general starting in 2025 has gained more ground in the Legislature.

Five county auditors, the secretary of state and lobbyists for school boards and municipalities all opposed the change Wednesday. But the Senate Local Government Committee voted 5-2 to send HB 1300 to the full Senate for debate.

The panel also made a technical amendment. That means the bill would need to return to the House for a decision whether to agree if the Senate approves it in the current form or makes any more changes.

Senator Jim Bolin, R-Canton, is lead sponsor in the chamber. The bill’s prime sponsor is Representative Will Mortenson, R-Pierre. The House previously approved it 47-19.

His goal is to increase voter participation. The June and November elections typically have higher voter turnout than many municipal and school board contests, which state law says must be held in April, May or June.

Some counties such as Hughes hold combined elections as part of the June primary. Most school boards and municipalities continue with separate contests on other dates.

“It’s a shift in local control, not an elimination of local control,” Mortenson told the committee. He added, “This bill in my mind expands voter convenience dramatically.”

Opponents cited complexity for poll workers and voters alike and said they want to avoid Republican and Democrat politics entering contests that are supposed to be nonpartisan.

One was Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte. Testifying remotely, he said the county’s 75 election precincts include 21 with overlapping legislative districts, along with 11 municipalities and 14 school districts.

“I would ask you to leave that local control as it is today,” Kyte said.

Senator Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge, tried but couldn’t stop it. “I just don’t think it’s ready,” she said.