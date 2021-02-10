S.D. Senate panel endorses letting counties begin selling off-sale licenses for liquor

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — County governments throughout South Dakota might get to start distributing licenses that would let businesses sell package liquor for off-site consumption. A proposal passed its first test Wednesday at the state Capitol.

The Senate Local Government Committee voted 6-1 to recommend SB 152. Senator Timothy Johns, a Lead Republican, is prime sponsor. “There is a need in my county, especially in the rural areas, for off-sale licenses,” he said.

Currently, municipalities and improvement districts can offer off-sale licenses. The legislation could be up for Senate debate as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Wichterman told senators he’s wanted for years to sell liquor at his family’s store six miles south of Deadwood because people staying at his family’s and others’ campgrounds in the area come asking for it.

“What do they do? They drive 16 miles round trip into Deadwood or Lead to get these products. I shake my head and go, I don’t understand this. I’ve got the captive audience sleeping on my property and these other five campgrounds, they all walk to me, and I can’t provide the service for them,” Wichterman said.

There were no opponents, after Johns agreed to require county licensees be located at least three miles outside the boundaries of the municipalities in their areas. That compromise brought support from Nathan Sanderson, executive director for the South Dakota Retailers Association.

“There’s definitely a loophole in state law where there are a number of — a growing number of — entities, retail businesses, that are outside the boundaries of a municipality or improvement district,” Sanderson said.

License availability would be based on a county’s population. State Department of Revenue officials didn’t appear on either side Wednesday but had earlier worked with Johns on the language.

Eric Erickson from the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners supported the bill. “We think it’s a good tool for counties as they look to do a little bit of economic development and other efforts,” he said.

Wichterman told the committee he looks forward to the chance. “And by supporting this bill, understand they’re not going to give me a liquor license, but it gives me the opportunity to ask for one.”