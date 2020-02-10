S.D. Senate panel defeats bill that would have blocked children under 16 from gender changes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota legislative panel stopped a drive Monday by conservatives who wanted to bar medical professionals from performing or prescribing many types of gender-changing surgeries and medicines such as puberty blockers on children younger than 16.

The state Senate Health and Human Services Committee killed HB 1057 on a 5-2 vote, after a hearing and discussion that lasted more than two hours. The House of Representatives had approved the bill 46-23 on January 29.

Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, sponsored the legislation and introduced it Monday. Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, provided the rebuttal. Greenfield was the bill’s lead Senate sponsor.

At Deutsch’s request, the Senate committee removed the misdemeanor criminal penalties that the House had passed, and instead inserted an amendment that would have made medical professionals subject to civil action by parents, legal guardians or the child.

The child would have been able to pursue civil action until age 38.

The American Civil Liberties Union-South Dakota organized a march at the front of the Capitol before the 10 a.m. hearing. About two dozen people participated. Many more crammed into the fourth-floor room later for the committee meeting.

A show of hands at the end indicated more people opposed the legislation than supported it.

Greenfield explained how lawmakers tried to meet opponents’ objections.

“We’ve tried to be responsive to the criticism we heard about the bill. We formulated amendments to try to accommodate people’s concerns. Started out as a felony, some people thought that was going too far. It was changed to a misdemeanor. Now we’ve taken the criminal element out, and inserted a civil penalty. We’re trying to be responsive to the concerns that have been raised,” Greenfield said.

The fight reflected a division in U.S. medicine on transgender rights and puberty among youths.

Voting to kill the bill were Democrat Red Dawn Foster of Pine Ridge and Republicans Helene Duhamel of Rapid City, Art Rusch of Vermillion, Wayne Steinhauer of Hartford and Deb Soholt of Sioux Falls. Voting for the bill were Republicans Lance Russell of Hot Springs and Phil Jensen of Rapid City.

Groups who testified against the bill included Sanford Health, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, South Dakota Retailers, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Pharmacists Association, Oglala Sioux Tribe and ACLU.

Opposition also came from Senator Blake Curd, a Sioux Falls Republican and surgeon. Curd said the bill’s series of changes might suggest it wasn’t ready.

Greenfield in the rebuttal said there “clearly” were differences on the bill and it was “imperative” the Legislature err on the side of caution.

Rusch, a retired circuit judge and lawyer, said he helped write the civil-action amendment with Deutsch but that didn’t mean he would vote for the bill. Rusch said he’s received “several times” as much communication on this bill than any other in his six years as a legislator.

“It’s a problem we don’t really know the solution to at this time,” Rusch said. He acknowledged the amendment didn’t address what would happen when parents disagreed on whether the child should or shouldn’t receive treatment.

Steinhauer called it “a gut-wrenching issue” and asked for the bill’s defeat. Duhamel said she personally wouldn’t have wanted any of her children to receive such treatment but didn’t believe the answer was government stepping in.

Russell said the bill deferred to the family by providing time to recognize the potential harm. “Some people describe it as a scandal, what’s going on,” Russell said.

Jensen said his emails ran about twenty to one in favor of the bill. Jensen said children were mentally too young to make informed decisions until they reached their mid-20s.

The Senate typically doesn’t force committees to resurrect bills that have been killed.