S.D. Senate panel backs ‘seed’ money for pot

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Revenue Secretary Jim Terwilliger told state lawmakers Wednesday there’s “a great deal of uncertainty” right now about the future of marijuana in South Dakota.

That’s because Constitutional Amendment A legalizing recreational use is tied up in state courts, probably for many months, as Republican Governor Kristi Noem tries to get results of the November 3 election declared invalid. Meanwhile Republicans who lead the Legislature now want to delay medical marijuana until late 2022.

“I’m asking for a little bit of flexibility until that clears up,” he said. Terwilliger’s remarks came as he testified to the Senate State Affairs Committee about the governor’s request for $4,161,502 so the Department of Revenue and the Department of Health can continue getting ready.

Amendment A said Revenue would be in charge overall, while Initiated Measure 26 calls for Health to oversee medical marijuana. SB 35 calls for Revenue to get $4,026,253, while Health would receive $135,249. Terwilliger said the money and roles could shift depending on what the South Dakota Supreme Court, the Legislature and the governor decide.

“That’s something we’re going to have to consider as we move forward,” he said.

No one else testified in support or against the bill. Watching in the audience was Representative Mike Derby, a Rapid City Republican who has a bill of his own that would put in place a regulatory scheme for recreational marijuana but wouldn’t proceed if Amendment A doesn’t survive.

Terwilliger asked the senators to send the spending bill to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations that oversees state government’s budget. They did, adding their blessing. The money would pay for such things as adding staff, including a director and a lawyer, and for technology.

“I know it’s not a perfect bill,” he said.