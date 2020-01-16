S.D. Senate panel backs deeper missing-persons list, including kids who run away

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg cleared the first test Thursday in the Legislature for his state Division of Criminal Investigation to run a missing-persons clearinghouse.

The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously endorsed SB 27 after amending it. The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Most of the panel agreed with an amendment from Senator Craig Kennedy, a Yankton Democrat, who said the names of juveniles should be removed from the list after they have been located.

The bill already called for taking adults off the list after they’ve been found.

Ravnsborg said the information about juveniles would still be maintained off-line.

The attorney general’s office currently has a missing-persons website. KELOLAND’s Rae Yost spoke with the Attorney General’s Office about the Clearinghouse website which gets information from the National Crime Information Center.

Ravnsborg said the new legislation results from SB 164 that passed last year directing DCI to take more action on missing persons.