S.D. Senate OKs Juneteenth ‘working holiday’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — June 19 would be recognized in South Dakota as an unpaid working holiday under legislation the state Senate debated Monday.

The 26-8 vote would list Juneteenth in state law but wouldn’t be an official day of paid leave. Bolin’s bill now crosses to the House where it will be scheduled for a second committee hearing.

SB 71 marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned from units of the U.S. military that the Civil Was over, slavery in the United States had been abolished and slaves were free persons.

Senator Jim Bolin, a Canton Republican, sponsored the bill. It comes after Governor Kristi Noem last year officially proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day.

He said many people in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma have marked it for decades and most states now honor it in some fashion.

“South Dakota was one of the states to not recognize Juneteenth in any official way,” Bolin said.

Senator Ryan Maher, an Isabel Republican, asked what Juneteenth had to do with South Dakota. Maher said the Battle of Slim Buttes and other episodes from South Dakota history haven’t been recognized.

“I think we should address them before we go down this road,” Maher said.

Senator Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, introduced SB 89 that would make Juneteenth an official day of paid leave. The Senate State Affairs Committee holds a hearing on Nesiba’s bill Friday.

“We’re not going to have a real Juneteenth holiday,” Nesiba said about Bolin’s proposal. Nesiba urged a vote against it. “I don’t think you have to be African-American to say the end of slavery was a great day for our country,” he said.