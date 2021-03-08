S.D. Senate offers Big Sioux a few slices

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The dirty Big Sioux River should have $3 million earmarked from South Dakota state government’s general fund to help pay for more cleanup projects, the state Senate decided Monday.

The 29-6 vote sends HB 1256 back to the House for a decision whether to agree.

Related Content Senate panel keeps Big Sioux earmark alive

“It’s not for plans. It’s for doing the actual work,” Jean Hunhoff said. She chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee that assembles state government’s annual budgets.

Chris Karr, the House Appropriations chairman, wanted $20 million. House members voted 48-20 for that amount February 23. The Senate panel it down to $1 last week.

Jim Bolin said the Big Sioux is the boundary between South Dakota and Iowa for approximately 80 to 90 miles. Hunhoff said she didn’t see any Iowa groups on the task force that advises the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources on projects to be funded throughout the state.

The river runs through the Sioux Falls district of Larry Zikmund. “It is a mess,” he said. “It’s needed.”