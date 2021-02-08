S.D. Senate: Don’t soften death penalty

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The use of capital punishment shouldn’t be tightly limited in South Dakota, a majority of senators decided Monday.

SB 98 failed 13-20. Senator Art Rusch wanted to restrict the death penalty to cases of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, corrections employee or firefighter while in the line of duty.

Rusch, a Vermillion Republican, had previously been a circuit judge. He presided at the second trial of Donald Moeller, who was found guilty of murdering and raping 9-year-old Becky O’Connell. South Dakota has executed 20 men, including one, George Egan, who was “clearly innocent,” Rusch said.

High costs and the psychological effects on jurors and court personnel were two reasons for restricting it, according to Rusch. The third, he said, was the death penalty deters the accused from killing again. “But does it deter any other persons from committing murders?” he asked.

Senator John Wiik, a Big Stone City Republican, had a blunt answer: “What some call vengeance, others call justice.” Wiik said the death penalty has been used sparingly and only against “the worst of the worst,” with South Dakota’s current attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, testifying against Rusch’s proposal. “It’s a very powerful tool,” Wiik said.

The Senate’s other retired circuit judge, Republican Timothy Johns of Lead, said there’s no evidence the death penalty provides deterrence. “We are a better society than a society that has a need for a death penalty,” Johns said.

Senator Brock Greenfield recalled that as a legislative intern he had been shown a photo album of a girl who had been raped, murdered and raped again. The images stayed fresh for weeks, the Clark Republican said. “It’s seldom sought and seldom applied,” Greenfield said.