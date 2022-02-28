PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — School board and municipal elections will continue to be held in April, May or June in South Dakota.

Legislation that would have moved them to either the June primary or the November general election failed 16-19 Monday, as a majority of state senators listened to the auditors in their counties.

HB 1300, prime-sponsored by Representative Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, had won House approval 47-19. But Senator Jim Bolin, R-Canton, ran into more resistance in his chamber Monday.

The changes wouldn’t have taken effect until January 1, 2025. “Auditors and their staffs will have adequate time to prepare,” Bolin said.

The goal was to increase voter turnout. Some counties already hold combined elections in June. “This is a structural issue that can be fixed,” Bolin said.

He met a lot of opposition.

Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert of Mission said school districts can do it in June if they want to have higher turnout.

”Logistically I don’t think it really makes sense,” Senator Herman Otten, R-Lennox, said.

“It’s just too complex to do this in a straightforward way,” Senator Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said.

Senator Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls, said the non-partisan local elections would be mixed with partisan contests and could confuse voters. He suggested a Tuesday in April and a Tuesday in September instead.

“I think we should work and stand behind our auditor in rejecting this bill,” said Senator David Johnson, R-Rapid City, who added that it was wrong to “appeal to apathetic voters.”

Bolin in closing asked whether it was acceptable for “a small increase in complexity” to drive up voter turnout. “Are you willing to continue on in the current process?”