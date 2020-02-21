S.D. Senate decides county assessors should record reasons for reducing values of ag lands

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would require county directors of equalization in South Dakota to record why they cut values of agricultural lands is on the way to Governor Kristi Noem.

The state Senate voted 35-0 Thursday for HB 1007. The House of Representatives had approved it 66-0 on February 5.

Senator Gary Cammack, a Union Center Republican, explained the bill is necessary because of turnover in county offices. He said a majority of assessors have less than five years of experience.

“The tools have been in the toolbox since the 1970s,” Cammack said. “Administrative rules already require some sort of documentation.”

The concept came from the Legislature’s ag-lands assessment task force. South Dakota uses a productivity system to set agricultural property value.

The reductions can be based on location, size, soil survey statistics, terrain, topography, climate, accessibility and surface obstructions.