S.D. Senate approves grain-trading changes and repeals state bingo fees and tax

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Proposed increases in fines against illegal grain trading and repealing the state’s license fees and 5% tax on bingo supplies and products sailed through the South Dakota Senate without any opposition Tuesday.

Senators voted for SB 35 that would increase the maximum fine to $50,000 from the current $20,000 for trading grain without a state license and for SB 39 that would get payments back to grain producers in 90 days rather than six months. The state Public Utilities Commission proposed both sets of changes.

The Senate also passed SB 37 to remove the fees and tax on bingo that Governor Kristi Noem highlighted last week as one of the ways she wants share some of state government’s financial good fortune with the public.

All three pieces of legislation now head to the state House of Representatives for further action.