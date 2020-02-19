S.D. Senate approves expanded powers for GFP, law enforcement in fight versus zebra mussels

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Game, Fish and Parks Department and South Dakota law-enforcement agencies could soon have authority to conduct road stops so officers can check boats and other vessels for zebra mussels or other invasive species.

HB 1033 received final legislative approval Wednesday. The 33-1 vote in the state Senate followed a 59-7 House vote February 5.

The legislation now heads to Governor Kristi Noem. It takes effect immediately upon receiving her signature, rather than the standard July 1 start for new laws, because it contains an emergency clause.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor to possess, import, ship or transport any organism that the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission designates as an aquatic invasive species.

It also would:

Require all operators of boats and other vessels to clean them after taking them out of the water and drain them by removing any plug or other barrier that prevents water drainage, and by running any pumps on board to get rid of water.

Permit the Game, Fish and Parks Department to establish inspection stations at any location within the state and require motorists hauling vessels to stop for inspections and, if necessary, decontaminate the vessels.

Authorize law enforcement officers to stop motorists pulling vessels with visible vegetation or other materials that may harbor an invasive species.

Zebra mussels have been found in several Missouri River reservoirs in South Dakota in recent years.

“These are destructive little buggers,” Senator Gary Cammack, a Union Center Republican, said. He said the best solution available is to stop spreading them from one water body to another.

“I think this bill is a very, very important bill,” Senator Jack Kolbeck, a Sioux Falls Republican, said. He said GFP officers issued 374 citations to boaters since 2017 for aquatic invasive-species violations. “How many did they not catch?” he asked.

Senator Craig Kennedy, a Yankton Democrat, said his area’s stretch of the river and a nearby lake have zebra mussels. Beach-goers now have to wear shoes to walk on the shorelines because shells will cut feet, he said.

“Once you have them, you cannot get rid of them, and they are incredibly destructive,” Kennedy said.