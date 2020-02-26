S.D. Senate adopts a restriction the attorney general seeks on presumptive probation

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Senate has narrowly approved one of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s efforts to let circuit judges send more lower-level felons to prison if they don’t cooperate with prosecutors on drug and substance-abuse investigations.

The 19-16 vote for SB 6 moves it to the state House for further consideration.

Senator Lance Russell, a Hot Springs Republican who competed against Ravnsborg for the Republican nomination in 2018, described the bill as a partial “fix for some of what ails” South Dakota’s system of presumptive probation.

A 2013 state law says circuit judges should sentence most class-six and class-five felons to probation rather than put them in prison, except when there was violence or other aggravating circumstances occurred.

The result, Russell said, is that many defendants stopped cooperating with law enforcement on drug and substance abuse cases, because they know it’s unlikely they’ll go to prison.

The legislation would allow a judge “one more tool” to address situations where a defendant hasn’t cooperated, according to Russell.

He said law enforcement needs it and disputed the Legislative Research Council’s estimated cost, predicting that a “miniscule amount” would wind up in prison.

Defendants often have “no consequence” to face under presumptive probation, according to Russell, a former Fall River County state’s attorney.

“We need these people for our society and we should not give up on them,” Russell said. “Let’s help him (Ravnsborg) to be successful.”

Senator Art Rusch, a Vermillion Republican and a retired judge, said the legislation didn’t provide a way for the defendant to challenge whether there was cooperation in instances such as having to make drug buys from more potential defendants.

Rusch said the defendants should be in treatment rather than working as drug informants for law enforcement.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican and a former Day County state’s attorney, said the cases would involve drugs as well as grand theft. “These are people who have put themselves in this chain of commerce,” Schoenbeck said.

But Senator Craig Kennedy, a Yankton Democrat and a former Yankton County state’s attorney, said the bill specifically applied only to drug offenses.

Kennedy said South Dakota has a methamphetamine problem but locking people away doesn’t work. He also said the bill’s supporters acknowledged they want defendants to wear recording devices and make drug buys.

The LRC estimated the annual cost for more prisoners would be more than $848,000 and it would be more effective to invest the money in court-services officers.

“It’s a road that hasn’t succeeded for us,” Kennedy said.

Senator Al Novstrup, an Aberdeen Republican, said there needs to be a difference available for a defendant who cooperates. “This will prevent crime if we pass this,” Novstrup said. “This is a no-brainer.”

Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids said treatment was “the real way” to deal with drug offenders. “What we need to get serious about is treatment,” Langer said. South Dakota already incarcerates adult drug offenders at a higher rate than other states, Langer said.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission said that as chairman of the state Corrections Commission he hears its members say drug treatment is needed. “We can use this money to hire court-services officers,” Heinert said.

The meaning of cooperation depends on who or what a defendant fears – the person making the sale or the possibility of prison, Heinert said. “I just can’t agree with this bill,” he said.

As the debate went on, Ravnsborg and some of his office’s staff watched from the gallery. So did several Pierre police officers in their duty uniforms.

Russell said presumptive probation’s results could be seen by looking at budget reports for the state courts and the state prison system that show they are spending more rather than saving.

Russell agreed more treatment was needed but wants to see a treatment bill from the Legislature’s leadership or the governor’s office. Russell called SB 6 the attorney general’s “flagship bill.”

“This is a very minuscule step forward and this is a tool we took for granted when I was in law enforcement,” Russell said. Drugs are fueling the rise in violence and murders, he added.