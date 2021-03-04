S.D. Senate: 33 thumbs-up for tribal flags

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State senators gave final legislative approval Thursday to allowing tribal governments to display their flags in the rotunda of the South Dakota Capitol.

The 33-0 vote sends HB 1189 to the desk of Governor Kristi Noem, who supports the legislation. The House previously passed it 66-6.

Senate Democrat leader Troy Heinert, a Rosebud Sioux member, said the act is permissive. That means tribal governments can decide whether they want their flags put in the rotunda.

State lawmakers also would be allowed to hold a ceremony open to the public to honor and recognize the flag display during each legislative session and invite representatives from each branch of state government and from each tribe to participate.

Shawn Bordeaux, a Rosebud Sioux member, was prime sponsor.