PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has opened the search for a new state veterinarian and executive secretary for state government’s Animal Industry Board.

Dustin Oedekoven, who currently holds the posts, starts February 25 as chief veterinarian for the National Pork Board.

Oedekoven was promoted to South Dakota’s top veterinarian post in 2009, succeeding Sam Holland, and has served twice as interim secretary of agriculture. His current salary is $133,013.02.

Oedekoven joined the then-state Department of Agriculture in 2003 after earning a degree in veterinary medicine from Iowa State University and a bachelor’s degree from South Dakota State University.

He currently is president of the United States Animal Health Association.

The USAHA president-elect is Steve Rommereim of Alcester, who also serves on the South Dakota Animal Industry Board and the National Pork Board.