PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law already says South Dakota’s public schools must display the U.S. motto, “In God we trust.” But they won’t have to also display the South Dakota motto ‘Under God the people rule” or the official state seal.

State Representative Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, wanted to require that public schools add one of the state symbols that he said must be at least three feet wide and three feet tall and must be in a prominent place.

One of his co-sponsors, Representative Lana Greenfield, R-Doland, chairs the House Education Committee and is a retired teacher. The South Dakota House agreed with them 41-27.

But the Senate State Affairs Committee heard opposition from statewide organizations representing school boards, teachers, school administrators and large-population school districts. The nine senators voted unanimously Friday to reject Jensen’s requirement.

Jensen told the senators that displaying the state motto or seal would be consistent with the governor’s goals of advancing civics. He brought the national motto law three years ago.

“There were cries from those on the left that we’ll be sued. Three years later, no lawsuits,” he said.

Jensen distributed a copy of the South Dakota Republican Party platform that says the party supports the display of the motto in the state’s schools.

Supporters who testified included Norman Woods from Rapid City-based Family Heritage Alliance, Tonchi Weaver from Rapid City-based South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, Linda Schauer of Leola for Concerned Women of America, and Representative Tina Mulally, R-Rapid City.

Mulally said she recently asked a group of students at the Capitol what the South Dakota motto is. She said they looked at each other and one answered with the state’s tourism slogan, “Great faces, great places.”

“Then I asked what the national motto is, and none of them could answer it. I’m a little concerned that if you don’t know the rights you have as citizens, how can you defend those rights?” Mulally asked.

The opponents included Rob Monson, representing the South Dakota School Administrators. “What you have before you is nothing but a feel-good bill that does absolutely nothing to move education policy forward in South Dakota,” Monson said.

Another opponent was Representative Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City. “I think it’s a local issue. Good government should be down to the lowest level whenever possible, so this is a school board issue. If they want to do it, they can surely pass it and nobody’s going to stop them,” Goodwin said.

Wade Pogany, Associated School Boards of South Dakota executive director, added “There’s no problem that we’re solving here. There’s no action that needs to be taken. It’s one more mandate that we have.” He said South Dakota’s symbols already are taught in third grade.

Dianna Miller from the large school districts said, “Simply displaying something doesn’t guarantee that it’s going to be taught about.” She noted that schools would need state permission to use the seal. Sandra Waltman from the South Dakota Education Association that represents teachers and other school employees said she also was an opponent.

Senator Mike Diedrich, R-Rapid City, asked Jensen why the proposed requirement would only apply to public schools. Jensen replied, “It was not an issue with the national motto because private schools tend to do that sort of thing anyway. It’s just a matter of public schools where it has been an issue.”

Senator Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland, called for the bill to be killed. Schoenfish said the bill didn’t offer any consequences for not following the proposed law. The certified public accountant said paperwork would have to be filled out and verified.

“If every legislator started thinking of something they wanted to mandate the school to hang up, you’d have to build new buildings, new walls, you’ll probably have to incrase our capital outlay funds just to add room to put all these signs up,” Schoenfish said.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said he planned to vote against the bill as a “big government” mandate that isn’t needed. But he said Jensen’s comment about it being an issue offended him. Schoenbeck said he assumed Jensen was talking about Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central high schools that are in Jensen’s district.

The two legislators have a history of disliking each other. This is Jensen’s 14th year in the Legislature and Schoenbeck’s 12th.

“I didn’t know we had problems claiming people were being unpatriotic in the Rapid City schools,” Schoenbeck said to Jensen, who wore a red, white and blue tie. “Apparently that’s a concern, that this has been an issue with folks in the Rapid City schools. And I certainly hope the folks in the Rapid City schools understand that it’s been represented here by their representative that there’s an issue with their patriotism. I don’t believe there is.”