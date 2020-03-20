S.D. schools are working toward new delivery systems for students to stay at home

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Local K-12 school districts across South Dakota have been preparing what’s known as flex-learning opportunities for their students that can be used in the coming week, a state education official said Thursday.

Mary Stadick Smith commended school districts for their commitment. She is deputy secretary for the South Dakota Department of Education.

She said the department has focused on new ways to help schools as students stay home to reduce the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

“Our staff have been collecting resources for teachers by content area — English language arts, social studies, science, health, PE — that are readily available online,” she said.

“We are making those available to classroom teachers across the state. Our staff also have been facilitating conversations and opportunities for teachers to pose questions and share ideas virtually.”

The state department also has been working with potential partners regarding resources that might be available if South Dakota schools remain closed beyond March 27, according to Smith.

“Those partners include technology-focused entities as well as education-related entities,” she said. “For example, we have been working with the K-12 Data Center to provide information to schools that want to use all readily available tools to anyone with a K-12 email account.”

Smith added, “I am happy to share more, as we get a clearer picture of next steps.”