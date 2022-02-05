PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state legislator and the city of Aberdeen are trying to change South Dakota’s law so that a private campground owner in the area can’t block a municipality from opening or expanding a campground under a specific circumstance.

Whether the confusing state law will continue favoring private campgrounds is up in the air, after the Senate Local Government Committee approved the proposal from Senator Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen.

Novstrup, whose family operates an amusement center at the city-owned Wylie Park recreation and camping complex on Aberdeen’s north side, seeks to add a sentence that says the law doesn’t apply to municipal campgrounds that have existed since 1980.

Novstrup said that’s the year that Aberdeen opened the Wylie Park campground.

The law currently says that a municipality may establish camping or tourist accommodation facilities if there isn’t an existing private campground, inspected and approved by the state Department of Health, located within 15 miles of the municipality.

The law goes on to say that a municipality may construct or expand camping or tourist accommodation facilities if there is an existing private campground within 15 miles of the municipality if the owner of the private campground approves in writing the construction or expansion of the municipal one.

Novstrup’s bill received a hearing Friday by the Senate committee. He said a person right now could open a campground within the 15-mile radius and stop a municipal campground proposal.

Aberdeen officials told the committee via phone that the city’s Wylie Park campground has often been full. They didn’t explain whether there was an expansion plan. Neither Novstrup nor the officials said that either of the two private campground owners were objecting to an expansion.

The website for the Wylie Park camping complex lists 105 RV sites, 21 cabins and 17 tent sites. There’s also a link for an expansion that’s been approved by the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Board. The $4.5 million plan calls for an additional 106 RV sites, 33 cabins and two tenting areas.

The city charges $37 per night for an RV site, $24 per night for a tent site and $56 to $200 per day for a cabin, depending on the size.

The city zoo and Storybook Land are located at Wylie Park, as is Novstrup’s business, Thunder Road, offering go-karts, mini-golf, bungee jumping, bumper boats and laser maze. He also is among the owners of Thunder Road franchises in Sioux Falls, Watertown and Fargo, according to business records filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State office.

No one on the committee brought up Novstrup’s business connection at Wylie Park. Novstrup, who is serving his 20th year in the Legislature, didn’t mention it. One of the committee members went to the microphone in the room and spoke against Novstrup’s proposed change in law.

Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, read a letter of opposition from the South Dakota private campgrounds association. South Dakota Municipal League executive director Yvonne Taylor was at the hearing but didn’t testify.

The committee voted 4-2 to send Novstrup’s legislation to the full Senate. It could be up as early as Monday afternoon.