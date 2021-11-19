S.D. road, rail projects win federal grants

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Friday that federal grants will help advance two South Dakota projects.

The state Department of Transportation is getting $22 million to help the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad replace some 88 miles of track west of Fort Pierre with new 136-pound continuous welded rail. The Legislature also provided $20 million.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe will receive $1.8 million to complete planning and preconstruction activities for reconstruction of 21 miles of BIA 2 between Kyle and SD 44 on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The stretch has seen 22 crashes, with six fatalities, in the past 10 years.

Funding comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grants program.