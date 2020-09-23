S.D. road and bridge projects, including Missouri River crossing, get panel’s OK

Bids for a new Missouri River bridge connecting Pierre and Fort Pierre and for seven other projects won approval Tuesday from the South Dakota Transportation Commission during its meeting in Sioux Falls.

Jensen Construction Company of Des Moines, Iowa, had a low bid of $49,990,247.46 among three submitted for the 1,686-feet steel-girder structure and related work. That was slightly more than the estimate of $49,870,319.31 but some $11 million below the second-place bid.

Several commissioners noted the difference. “Keep ‘em coming in low,” chairman Mike Vehle of Mitchell remarked.

Other bids that got the green light Tuesday:

Michels Corporation of Brownsville, Wisconsin, made the low offer of $17,384,000.00 for major work on the northbound lanes of I-29, along with several connecting roads, north from the Peever exit 224. The estimate was $18,632,396.27. Five companies bid.

Bituminous Paving of Ortonville, Minnesota, had the low bid of $5,849,208.17 to resurface and perform other work on 26.5 miles of US 18 and several other roads in Bennett County. The estimate was $5,862,372.65. Three companies bid.

Morris Inc. of Pierre had low bid of $6,830,151.64 for work on SD 1806, including replacement of a structure over Antelope Creek, in Stanley County. The estimate was $6,377,503.90. Four companies bid.

Ti-Zack Concrete of Le Center, Minnesota, had low offer of $5,673,795.20 for curb ramps, pavement repair and traffic signals in Aberdeen on US 12 and US 281. The estimate was $5,365,100.76. Three companies bid.

Spencer Quarries of Spencer, South Dakota, submitted low bid of $4,309,328.69 for work on SD 19 in Minnehaha and Turner counties. The estimate was $4,258,036.05. Two companies bid.

Bituminous Paving of Ortonville, Minnesota, had low bid of $8,338,450.78 for work on SD 248 in Lyman County. The estimate was $7,689,693.10. Four companies bid.

Diamond Surface Inc. of Rogers, Minnesota, had low bid of $3,296,559.35 to restore pavement on various routes in Hutchinson, McCook, Union and Yankton counties. The estimate was $4,409,772.50. Four companies bid.

SDDOT bid summaries are here and here.