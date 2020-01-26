S.D. Retailers director says House panel is engaged in a power play for more staff pay

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A former high-ranking official from the previous governor’s administration spoke out Friday against several bills that he warned could open the way for the Legislature to quietly add staff and spend more on them without many people finding out about it.

Nathan Sanderson had been director of policy and operations for Governor Dennis Daugaard, overseeing eight different state government departments. He’s now executive director for the South Dakota Retailers Association, whose building sits next to the Capitol.

Sanderson was the only opponent who stepped forward Friday, as the House State Affairs Committee held hearings on HB 1001, HB 1002 and HB 1003. Sanderson took on two powerful Republicans, House Speaker Steve Haugaard of Sioux Falls and Speaker Pro Tem Spencer Gosch of Glenham.

The three bills would repeal some of the Legislature’s duties from South Dakota law, including removal of two statutes in 1003 regarding paying legislative officers and employees. The Legislature’s Executive Board would get the authority instead, under rules each chamber adopted earlier in the week for the 2020 session.

The Executive Board sets the Legislature’s direction during the nine months outside of session. Gosch also serves on the Joint Legislative Procedure Committee that recommended the 2020 session’s rules. Minutes of the procedure committee’s January 14 meeting show Gosch proposed a change to rule 3.1, so the Executive Board would solely control compensation. The committee voted 14-0 to accept the change.

Joint Rule 3.1 now states: “The president pro tempore of the Senate shall appoint all necessary employees for the Senate. The speaker of the House shall appoint all necessary employees of the House. All employee positions shall be described in a uniform compensation and classification schedule which shall be annually reviewed by the Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council.”

Haugaard testified Friday that the legislative branch should be in charge of the pay levels to its employees, not the executive branch run by the governor.

Sanderson saw the situation differently. “If you want to compensate more employees, pay them more, how do you go about doing it? You repeal the statutory provisions and you move all those things to rule. I submit to you, that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Haugaard disagreed. “I do think it’s good government for the Legislature to be in a position where it can do as it chooses and recognize its needs for staffing and compensation.”

Haugaard continued, “And if somehow the other branches of government find offensive that we might choose to hire some additional staff, I think the Legislature ought to step and say, We’ll run our own House, we’ll run our own Senate, and we’ll take care of our own business.”

Haugaard added, “And if someone goes off the rails and tries to abuse this, there are plenty of procedures within the Legislature where we can act on that, restrain whatever issues we see as problematic.

The Legislative Research Council has 27 full-time year-round positions and 31.6 overall in its 2020 budget. That is one of the smallest legislative staffs in the nation.

Another committee member asked how a member of the public could find the pay of a legislative employee. Haugaard said through an email or telephone call to the LRC office. Representative Drew Dennert, an Aberdeen Republican, said the information also could be found through “a quick search on open.sd.gov.”

The state-government internet site has eight categories. To find someone’s pay, click on the ‘Payroll’ tab and choose ‘Employee Salaries.’ But for it work requires the correct spelling of the employee’s last name that is in the state payroll system. Otherwise, ‘No matching employee was found’ appears.

Gosch questioned Sanderson. “What is it the retailers are concerned with, how we pay our employees?”

Sanderson answered, “When I started work at the retailers association, one of the conversations that I had with my board of directors was that, in order for us to ensure that we have the ability to continue to have a great state to do business — low regulations, reasonable taxes, and those kinds of things…

“We can’t only engage on those issues that directly affect the hardware store. We have to engage on the issues that affect the Legislature as a body and the entire process. And so my board of directors strongly supports our engagement on the legislative process. And I would submit that pulling some of these things out of statute and putting them to rule, weakens the legislative process.”

Sanderson added, “This idea that rules changes are equivalent to statute in transparency and public engagement and openness, I completely disagree with that. Does a member of the public know that the Executive Board have anything to do with the board of legislative procedures? These are the kind of things that we’re sort of passing off because we’re familiar with the process.

“Look at it through the eyes of your constituents, and my retail business members, when they go online, they’re trying to find out what the statutes say, and now they’ll look up House Bill 1003, and they see the two sections of code are repealed, and they don’t have any idea of what they are. And so our engagement is, hopefully, being a fiduciary for the citizens of the state of South Dakota and our almost four thousand member businesses.”

Gosch responded, “The process has worked and is working.” Gosch said his changes to the rule would prove “far more open than say a speaker in any forum just appointing his friends to be on a committee to do what he wants anyway.”

The committee endorsed the three bills. They could be on the House calendar for debate as early as Monday afternoon.

The House State Affairs roll calls were:

1001 –Passed 9-4. Ayes cast by Republicans Arch Beal of Sioux Falls, Drew Dennert of Aberdeen, Michael Diedrich of Rapid City, Tim Goodwin of Rapid City, Spencer Gosch of Glenham, Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls, Kevin Jensen of Canton and Lee Qualm of Platte. Nays cast by Republicans David Anderson of Hudson and Kent Peterson of Salem, and by Democrats Steven McCleerey of Sisseton and Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls.

1002 — Passed 13-0.

1003 — Passed 8-4. Ayes cast by Beal, Dennert, Goodwin, Gosch, Hansen, Haugaard, Jensen and Qualm. Nays cast by Anderson, Diedrich, McCleerey and Peterson.