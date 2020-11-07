S.D. Republicans choose new Senate leaders

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Senate Republicans will have two more seats — 32 of the 35 — for the 2021 legislative session and they’ll have different leaders too.

In a private caucus meeting Friday, they chose Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown as the chamber’s president pro tem. He replaces Brock Greenfield of Clark. The president pro tem assigns committee members and presides over the chamber’s floor proceedings when the lieutenant governor doesn’t. It is the chamber’s highest post among the 35 senators.

Schoenbeck campaigned vigorously for the post. His pre-election financial report showed substantial contributions to the campaign committees for 11 successful Republican Senate candidates: David Johnson of Rapid City, Herman Otten of Tea, Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland, Bryan Breitling of Miller, Jessica Castleberry of Rapid City, Erin Tobin of Winner, Timothy Johns of Lead, Michael Rohl of rural Aberdeen, Michael Diedrich of Rapid City, Wayne Steinhauer of Hartford, and Jean Hunhoff of Yankton.

Schoenbeck’s campaign balance as of the October 19 reporting deadline was $44,726.10. How any of that money might have been spent in the closing days before the November 3 elections won’t be fully known until his year-end report that’s due January 31, 2021. State law doesn’t require spending updates until the next deadline.

Rohl’s candidacy for the District 1 Senate seat in northeastern South Dakota was an example of Schoenbeck’s influence. Rohl defeated Democratic incumbent Susan Wismer of Britton. Rohl’s campaign reported receiving contributions totaling $21,310.00, including $3,000 from the Codington County Republican Committee, which isn’t in District 1, and $5,000 from the Senate Republican Campaign Committee.

Greenfield’s report didn’t show any contributions to Senate Republican candidates through the October deadline. He was unopposed for re-election to his Senate seat.

Greenfield and Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids, who didn’t seek re-election, were formally admonished by a special Senate panel, after the two admitted to drinking alcohol at a lobbyist’s house and returning to finish Senate business on the final night of the 2020 session.

The new Senate Republican leader is Gary Cammack of Union Center. He was president pro tem in 2016. Greenfield defeated Cammack after the 2016 elections.

The new Senate Republican assistant leader is Mike Diedrich of Rapid City. Jim Bolin of Canton was the assistant Republican leader the past two years.

The nonpartisan Legislative Research Council announced the results. House Republicans choose their leaders next week.