S.D. Republican lawmakers rip national teachers group for backing abortion rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The parent organization for the South Dakota Education Association came under fire again Monday at the state Capitol.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 7-2 for a resolution denouncing the National Education Association for its policy supporting abortion rights.

HCR 6020 now heads to the full Senate for a final vote. The House of Representatives approved it last week.

The only opposition has come from Democratic lawmakers. As a labor organization, SDEA tends to financially support mostly Democratic candidates.

Republican super-majorities control both legislative chambers.

Last week lawmakers gave final approval to SB 147 that repeals collective bargaining rights for more than 1,300 faculty at South Dakota’s state universities.

An affiliate of SDEA has represented faculty for decades in contract negotiations.

Governor Kristi Noem told reporters last week she supports repealing collective bargaining for the faculty. The Republican governor sent a senior aide to testify for the bill at its hearings.

Senate Republican leader Kris Langer and Republican Representative Jon Hansen, both from Dell Rapids, are sponsors on both measures.

No one spoke against the NEA denouncement Monday.

Testifying in favor were lobbyists for South Dakota Right to Life and several religious-affiliated groups that oppose abortion.

Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, said he thought the NEA position was “abhorrent.”

“I think it’s only right that we state our opposition to that,” Greenfield said.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission said the Legislature needed to follow its current policy that resolutions should express opinions only about government matters.

“Nothing would stop us from bringing resolutions against other organizations that we have zero control over. If you don’t like abortion, fine — don’t get one. Put a sign in your yard. Sign all the petitions you want,” Heinert said.

He continued, “But this is not what a resolution is supposed to be used for. I know it, you know it, we shouldn’t be doing this.”