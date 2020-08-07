S.D. regulators weigh deal with grain company

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota company that bought grain in South Dakota without a state license has agreed to pay a $3,000 penalty.

Bismarck-based Dakota AgSynergy purchased “at least” 25 truckloads in South Dakota since August 2018 before getting a South Dakota grain-buyer license, according to Cody Chambliss, manager of South Dakota’s grain warehouse program.

South Dakota law sets a $1,000 civil fine per instance of buying grain without a state license, up to a maximum $20,000.

Chambliss and Brandon Sehn, a managing partner for the company, signed a proposed agreement that Dakota AgSynergy would pay $3,000 of fines.

The state Public Utilities Commission has final authority whether to approve it. The commission’s next regular meeting is August 18. The commission oversees the grain warehouse program.

Chambliss in a July 30 letter wrote Sehn, “This amount takes into account the violations and the time it has taken to come into compliance, while acknowledging your commitment to work in good faith with the PUC.”