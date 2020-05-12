S.D. regulators vote 2-1 to delay utility hearing because of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attorney for Black Hills Power has convinced the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission to indefinitely delay an administrative hearing because of COVID-19.

Catherine Sabers told commissioners, first in an April 30 filing and by phone Tuesday, that she and a variety of other employees at the Rapid City-based corporation can’t get into their offices because they’ve been designated as non-essential.

Commissioners Gary Hanson and Kristie Fiegen agreed with her request and voted 2-1 to indefinitely delay the hearing, which had been scheduled for June 3-4 at the Capitol in Pierre.

Commissioner Chris Nelson took the other side, agreeing with Sioux Falls attorney Bill Taylor that rooms 414 and 413 were large enough to host the proceeding with COVID-19 spacing precautions.

Taylor represents Energy of Utah and its subsidiary, Fall River Solar, in a 2018 complaint against Black Hills Energy. Black Hills Power does business as Black Hills Energy.

The dispute is over how much Black Hills Energy should pay for 80 megawatts of electricity that Fall River Solar planned to produce at a facility near Oelrichs, South Dakota.

Federal law requires Black Hills Energy to buy power from Fall River Solar, because Fall River Solar has been officially designated as a ‘qualifying small power production facility’ that is in the territory of Black Hills Energy.

The commission meanwhile recently notified its staff that the PUC offices in the Capitol won’t reopen until mid-June.

In other action Tuesday, the commission began to move forward on the permit application for the proposed Meridian wind facility in Hyde County. The commission set a $310,000 filing fee, required an $8,000 deposit and authorized staff to start hiring consultants.