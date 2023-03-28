PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State regulators have rejected a Potter County-based grain buyer’s request to accept deliveries from 26 South Dakota producers who have open contracts for sunflowers, safflower and millet.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission unanimously denied the motion from Banghart Properties LLC on Tuesday.

Banghart is in hot water with the commission over alleged violations of its state grain-buying license.

Commissioner expressed empathy for the producers but couldn’t give temporary relief to the business.

“This is hard, but we deal with hard things here,” commissioner Chris Nelson said.

The commission hasn’t set a date for considering further action.