S.D. regulators release wind project’s bond

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Crocker Wind Farm has been released from the $1 million bond posted three years ago against road and infrastructure damage.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission made the decision Tuesday.

The electricity project in Clark County originally asked the commission in January to release the bond, but people in the area said some local roads hadn’t been sufficiently repaired.

An attorney for developer Geronimo Energy recently renewed the request. This time the commission approved it 3-0.