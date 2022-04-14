PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Crossroads Cooperative is out $28,000 for failing to have a South Dakota grain buyer’s license last year and then failing to promptly respond to inquiries from state regulators.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission levied the penalty Thursday against the Sidney, Nebraska, grain business.

Commission chairman Chris Nelson asked the cooperative’s business manager, Lisa Carter, whether Crossroads was licensed in other states. Carter, who said started at the end of October 2021, answered yes but couldn’t answer why those states didn’t include South Dakota.

Nelson said the documentation showed “a very troubling pattern” of slow response or no response from the business to the commission’s inspectors.

Carter replied, “A lot has changed since I’ve come on.” She said the matter of licensing has been discussed with management and she’s “very committed” to staying current.

Commissioner Kristie Fiegen said the case serves as a reminder to grain traders.

Tom Jeffers, a Lincoln, Nebraska attorney who represents the company, said it’s not how Crossroads normally does business.

“Their history is not consistent with what happened in South Dakota,” Jeffers said. He described the situation as “simply an oversight” that happened during a management change.