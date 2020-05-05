S.D. regulators open docket for a 64-turbine wind farm planned in Hyde County

Breaking News
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State regulators have set a hearing next month to gather input from the public on a wind-power facility proposed for central South Dakota.

ENGIE North America Inc. wants a permit from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission to build a 64-turbine project in Hyde County to convert wind into electricity.

The $220 million Meridian Wind Project would be located in Van Order, Eagle, Chapelle, Highmore, and Holabird townships.

The public-input meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be conducted by telephone.

The call-in number is 1 (866) 410-8397, with a conference code of 3224480315#.

Go here for more information about the hearing. The full docket is here.

State regulators would later conduct a full regulatory review and formal hearing on whether to grant the permit.

Meridian would connect through a proposed 8.9-mile, 345-kV transmission line to the Chapelle Creek substation at the project’s western end, where the electricity would become part of Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s infrastructure.

The Triple H Wind Project is part of the same complex.

