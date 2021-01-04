S.D. regulators focus on long-distance reseller

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Rarely have South Dakota regulators pulled a certificate of authority previously granted to a telecommunications company. They began the process Monday.

The state Public Utilities Commission ordered National Long Distance Access Inc. to show cause why the commission shouldn’t revoke its certificate.

The move came after a South Dakota consumer complained to the commission in September about being billed. The consumer isn’t a customer of National Long Distance Access.

Repeated attempts by several of the commission’s staff to reach the company in September, October and November produced no responses.

Those led to a decision in December to seek a show-cause order. The reseller received the certificate in 2002.

Staff attorney Kristen Edwards said a company’s refusal to respond puts at risk the commission’s ability to protect consumers.

Said commissioner Chris Nelson, “Generally that failure to respond to communication from commission staff is not a wise move.”

In the 2002 application, attorney Lance Steinhart said J. Eric Ross owned 100% of the company. An excerpt from the application:

“Applicant does not own or maintain any transmission

facilities or switching equipment in the State of South Dakota.

The Applicant will provide services through AT&T, Global Crossing

and Frontier, its underlying carriers. As a reseller, Applicant

has no points of presence in the State of South Dakota, thus

Applicant neither owns, leases, nor operates any switching,

transmission, or other physical facilities in the State of South

Dakota, and no such facilities will be used by Applicant in

providing service in the State of South Dakota. Rather,

Applicant will be engaged in reselling services provided by

facilities-based carriers within the State of South Dakota.”

In other action Monday, the commission agreed to allow Brookings Municipal Utilities, operating as Swiftel, to relinquish designation as an eligible telecommunication carrier effective January 31. T-Mobile is acquiring all Swiftel customers as of February 1.