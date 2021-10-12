S.D. regulators dismiss Black Hills Power’s net-metering docket as sides agree to collaborate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved a truce agreement Tuesday between Black Hills Power and some of its customers who have the ability to generate their own electricity.

The commissioners in turn dismissed the docket that Black Hills Power had filed earlier this year seeking significant changes.

Instead the sides will collaborate the next two years as the Rapid City-based utility looks at ways to make self-generating customers pay for their fixed costs.

Kristen Edwards, an attorney on the commission’s staff, said several in-person meetings have already been held and were effective.

Commission chairman Chris Nelson said he’s seen very few applications naturally generate so much opposition. He said any possible change “absolutely has to be data driven, fact driven.”

Commissioner Gary Hanson called it “a unique and exciting docket” and looked forward to what he described as “the combativeness” that was clearly building.

“I was really interested in going through the hearing process,” Hanson said.

Commissioner Kristie Fiegen said people generally want electricity to be available every moment of every day.

She noted, “This does not go away.”