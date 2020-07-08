S.D. regulators deal with rural opponents’ sound issues at two wind farms

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A rancher agreed Wednesday he would cooperate with a wind-project developer on sound testing at his property in Charles Mix County.

Sherman Fuerniss told the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission that he let Prevailing Wind Park know that cattle roaming around his house could damage the testing equipment.

“This is what we live with every day. We have livestock around,” Fuerniss said. He suggested using three corral panels to form a protective triangle around the equipment.

Commissioner Chris Nelson said Fuerniss’ proposal was a good solution. The developer will test at four of the residences affected by the project.

The commission agreed the developer didn’t have to test at the home of Gregg and Marcia Hubner because the Hubners wouldn’t allow it.

The commission also settled a dispute between Amber Christenson of rural Strandburg and the developer of Crowned Ridge Wind project.

The company has installed sound-reducing equipment on 15 turbines that the commission previously didn’t allow to operate.

A company official said the equipment has been added to about 15 other turbines and said all 87 would have the equipment by a September 15 deadline the commission had set.

The commission agreed that 16 turbines — the 15 that received the equipment plus another — could be put into service.

Commissioner Nelson cautioned the company that the commission could take action if the company didn’t meet the deadline.