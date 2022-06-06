PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will hear arguments Wednesday on whether to let a proposed carbon-dioxide pipeline have more time on its application for a state permit.

South Dakota law requires the commission to reach a decision a permit decision within one year after receiving a transmission pipeline application. However, the second part of the law allows the commission to extend that period at the applicants’ request.

SCS Carbon Transport originally applied February 7, 2022. Commission staff attorneys Kristen Edwards and Amanda Reiss filed a memo that supports a request from the Iowa-based company to push back the deadline to June 15, 2023.

Landowners along the route have filed a motion asking the commission to dismiss the application altogether because SCS has changed six miles of a route that is proposed to run 469 miles through eastern South Dakota between Iowa and North Dakota.

Edwards and Reiss said dismissal isn’t necessary. They cited a variety of past dockets where routes changed during the permitting processes.

“Information filed to date does provide a specific route, and staff will make our recommendation to the commission based on that route. Any future route changes are purely speculative. However, if they do occur, staff will reassess our position and make a recommendation to the commission for the proper path

forward at that time,” the two staff attorneys wrote.