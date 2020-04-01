S.D. Regents will start CEO search ‘very soon’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Board of Regents plans to post information on its website soon about the process and timeline for choosing a new executive director, who will oversee South Dakota’s public universities and special schools, the board’s outgoing president said Wednesday.

Kevin Schieffer of Sioux Falls said the board would issue a public statement “in the very near future” about choosing a replacement for Paul Beran.

Beran is stepping down when his contract expires June 30. The board hired him in 2018. He previously was chancellor 12 years at the University of Arkansas campus in Fort Smith.

Beran said in a recent news release the South Dakota board decided to go in a different direction.

The regents talked in closed session Wednesday about the process for hiring a new executive director, Schieffer said.

He said the board would waive some of its current requirements, such as candidates need a post-graduate degree and must live in the Pierre area.

The regents are looking to encourage participation, according to Schieffer.

The board on Wednesday elected regent John Bastian of Belle Fourche to succeed Schieffer as president. Bastian would take the gavel at the next meeting.

Regents also chose Jim Morgan of Brookings as vice president and Pam Roberts of Pierre as secretary.