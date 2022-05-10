PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The naming policy might be changing for buildings and programs at South Dakota’s public universities.

The South Dakota Board of Regents considered Tuesday whether to limit a name to a specific period of time, rather than the life of the building.

The proposed policy would apply in instances of gifts, with the level of gift helping guide the length of time that the name would apply.

“The duration of the naming may not exceed the expected useful life of the facility or the designated use of the area,” the proposed policy says.

The final decision will come at the board’s next regular meeting June 22-23 at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

Many building projects approved by the Legislature for the public universities include expectations of private funding.

Naming was among several building-policy changes the board discussed Tuesday during a teleconference meeting.