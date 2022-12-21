PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents has directed the central office to review all upcoming campus events held at state universities involving minors at those events and develop a policy regarding minors at campus events that will be reviewed at the next regents meeting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The decision Wednesday came in response to a controversy over a ‘drag show’ that a South Dakota State University student group held on the Brookings campus November 16. The show, advertised as “kid friendly,” featured men impersonating women.

The regents’ unanimous action, on a motion by Jeff Partridge of Rapid City, came after 80 minutes in executive session. There was no public discussion. Afterward, the regents issued a news release.

“We want our campuses to be safe and welcoming places for students, staff, and visitors of all ages,” regents president Pam Roberts said in the statement. “To provide our universities and campus organizations with guidance on events where minors are invited, we have directed staff to expedite the formation of a Minors on Campus policy.”

Several state legislators, leaders of conservative groups such as Concerned Women of America and Family Heritage Alliance, and others voiced complaints in blog posts, Twitter and directly to SDSU president Barry Dunn and during the public-comment portion of the December 8 regents meeting in Rapid City.

Regents executive director Brian Maher said at the December 8 meeting that the regents must follow state law and that facilities on campuses must be available to all recognized student organizations.

Maher said there would be a new protocol that makes clear when an event is sponsored by the university and when an event is sponsored by a student organization. “And it’s a significant distinction that didn’t happen with this last event,” he said.

Critics have pointed to another state law regarding protection of minors from depictions of “nudity, sexual conduct, or sado-masochistic abuse.” State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Rapid City Republican, was among those at the December 8 meeting asking the regents to support stronger legislation in the 2023 session that opens January 10.

The Legislature in 2019 adopted a new set of laws promoting free speech and intellectual diversity on campuses that was prime sponsored by Representative Sue Peterson and Senator Jim Stalzer, both Sioux Falls conservative Republicans.