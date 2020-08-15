S.D. Regents take separate directions on face coverings at universities, K-12 special schools

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone at South Dakota’s public universities now needs to wear face coverings when they’re inside campus buildings, no matter their age, by order of the state Board of Regents. That includes students who can’t see or hear, or have difficulties with those human senses.

But the regents aren’t putting the same COVID-19 requirement on students at the two K-12 schools for the deaf and for the blind and visually impaired that they govern in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen. Both provide services for people up to age 21.

The regents recently announced their COVID-19 approach for the two special schools. The statement had this sentence at the end: “Staff and students will be encouraged to practice social distancing, use proper hand hygiene, and wear face coverings in the building when social distancing is not practical.”

Why the difference? Here is the explanation KELOLAND News received from the regents’ general counsel, lawyer Nathan Lukkes.

“Early on in the discussion we recognized the distinctions between the university setting and those of our special schools likely warranted differing approaches with respect to face coverings,” Lukkes wrote in an email.

“The board has resisted a one-size fits all approach, which is why they adopted the tiered face covering protocol, providing the flexibility to make adjustments on a campus by campus basis based on their individual facts and circumstances,” he continued, referring to the universities.

“The differentiation between the treatment of the universities and the special schools is consistent with that approach,” Lukkes wrote. “The age and location of the students served, services provided, delivery methods and settings vary greatly at the special schools in comparison to the universities; consequently, so too do their approaches on requiring face coverings.

“While different, each represents a reasoned and measured approach to safeguarding our students and employees within the unique educational environments in which they find themselves,” he concluded.

The regents are appointed by the governor. On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem issued a column explaining that she had met recently with parents in Sioux Falls, Huron and Spearfish about children returning to public schools. She spent several paragraphs explaining why she doesn’t support requiring masks in K-12 schools.

“Masks are a big part of the discussion on back-to-school. Most parents that we met with agreed that it is impractical for students to properly wear a mask for the entire school day. Kids will play with their mask, touch their face, or get them dirty, all of which can actually increase the spread of the virus. During a recent press conference, I gently teased a reporter that he’d touched his mask about a half-dozen times – and he was an adult! Certainly, our children are more prone to such behavior,” Noem wrote.

She continued, “Other parents are making the decision that their kids will wear masks to school, and that choice is well within their purview to make. I’d encourage parents on both sides of this discussion to recognize that their peers may have reason to make a different choice, and that we shouldn’t shame those who choose differently. We don’t always know the reason behind the choices that someone else makes, so let’s be compassionate and understanding towards each other.”