MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Look for South Dakota’s public universities to start offering some different services and experiences to K-12 students in the hope that more of them will choose to pursue higher education in the state.

Rebecca Hoey outlined several new developments on Thursday to the state Board of Education Standards that oversees K-12 schools. She is associate vice president of academic programming for the state Board of Regents that governs South Dakota’s six public universities.

The regents last week adopted a new five-year strategic plan.

One of the new services is remote tutoring. Students learning to be teachers at Northern State University in Aberdeen and Black Hills State University at Spearfish will provide help to K-12 students throughout South Dakota.

“This will launch in the fall and it will be an online tutoring service, where the tutoring is provided by the pre-service college students who are pursuing an education major, and it’s available to families and children who may need assistance in ‘STREAM’ — science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math,” Hoey said.

“There will be a scheduling portal. The (university) students will be available every day from three-thirty to eight-thirty — at this time that’s the plan — and on Saturdays from one to eight-thirty. The college students who are performing the tutoring will receive a stipend. They will be supported by a faculty member at their institution, and there will be a staff person who also is available to parents who may have questions about the scheduling or the tutoring portal,” she said.

Another initiative is a summer camp program for students in grades seven and eight. The point, according to Hoey, is to get the middle-school students onto the state’s public campuses “so they’re exposed to a number of different career paths, so they get to experience what a college atmosphere will look like.”

The hope, Hoey said, is they are exposed to a variety of hands-on experiences and a variety of areas of study. “The students will arrive on a Sunday. They’ll depart on Thursday. During that time they’ll be bussed to the technical college associated with the Board of Technical Education that’s nearest to that university. The students also will have an opportunity to go on business and industry tours during that time,” she said.

The plans calls the camps to be open to 50 students per university starting this summer, with three campuses: University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota State University at Brookings and Black Hills State. More than 150 families have already expressed interest for this summer. according to Hoey. “We think that’s fantastic,” she said.

The summer camps will expand to all six state universities in the second and third years, including Dakota State University at Madison and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City. The goal, according to Hoey, is to get students more comfortable on campus and increase the number who attend college.

Hoey said the regents are working with the state Department of Education on those plans.

Another piece of the regents’ new strategy is to increase numbers of students who transfer from South Dakota’s public technical colleges in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Mitchell and Rapid City to the state universities. Hoey said there’s already a memorandum of understanding between the Board of Regents and the Board of Technical Education that oversees the tech colleges recognizing that general-education credits will transfer. There are also articulation agreements on specific areas of study between individual colleges and universities.

The regents are interested in taking the next step for “a more flexible option.” Hoey said, so that tech-college students could transfer to the universities more of the credits they’ve already paid for and completed.

Hoey promised to be back with more news in the months ahead. “There are a number of things we’re excited to share, just not yet,” she said.