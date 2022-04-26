PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s fund for paying reemployment benefits to workers who lost jobs through no fault of their own ended 2021 at an all-time high.

A big reason that the balance soared to a record $170.8 million was COVID-19.

More specifically, nearly $90 million of federal coronavirus relief aid that Governor Kristi Noem slid into South Dakota’s reemployment fund.

The fund got CARES Act boosts of $46.5 million during 2020 and $43 million in 2021.

Now the state Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council and state Department of Labor and Regulation officials are trying to figure out ways to bring down a balance that is projected to continue climbing this year and reach $180.7 million by December 31, 2022.

Of course, COVID-19 also put tremendous pressure on the fund. Benefits paid out were $28.8 million in 2017, $25.5 million in 2018 and $25.3 million in 2019, followed by $98.5 million in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit South Dakota and a return to $29.9 million in 2021.

Any changes, such as reductions in tax rates that employers pay into the fund, would need approval from the Legislature.

State lawmakers wrapped up their 2022 session on March 28. That suggests action would need to wait until next year.

State Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman told council members on Tuesday that her department will bring some proposals to the next meeting.

“I think that sounds like a great plan,” council member Pam Roberts of Pierre said.

“It’s a position not a lot of states are in,” Hultman said. “We are very fortunate to be in this position.”

Said council member Nathan Sanderson of Pierre: “Don’t be afraid to be creative.”

The state system, formerly known as unemployment insurance, also features a surcharge that’s triggered when the balance falls to $11 million. That threshold was established in 1961.

Roberts and other council members such as Rob Anderson of Pierre and David Owen of Sioux Falls suggested looking at a graduated approach, with a smaller surcharge that would be triggered at a somewhat higher threshold while keeping the $11 million in place.

“A more gentler wake-up call,” Owen said.